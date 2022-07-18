BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado District Attorney’s Office says a former Boulder swim coach has been arrested for multiple charges of sexual assault on a child.

Jon Michael Beber was arrested on July 14 for three charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

The district attorney’s office said Beber was a coach for the Boulder swimming club team from 1997 to 2002.

It is alleged that Beber had inappropriate sexual contact with multiple underage swimmers from the swim team during that time period.

Beber left the team as swim coach in 2002 when allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced.

The district attorney’s office said Beber has also coached swim teams in New York, Florida, and Georgia.

Beber is currently in Georgia awaiting extradition back to Colorado.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty stated, “We strongly encourage individuals with information to contact the District Attorney’s Office. Our Sex Crimes Unit is handling this case and is available to speak with anyone with information.”

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Kristin Weisbach with the District Attorney’s Office at 303-441-3811 or kweisbach@bouldercounty.org. To make an anonymous tip, contact crime stoppers at 970-669-6113 or make a report online at www.nococrimestoppers.com/contact-us/.

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential, 24/7 support.

If you are a Boulder County resident, you can reach out to MESA at 303-443-7300.

If you have been the victim of abuse in the sport setting, please make a report to SafeSport.