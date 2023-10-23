Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the last name of the victim and his father.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A former Aurora police officer was sentenced Monday to more than a year in prison.

Eduardo Landeros was going about 100 mph in a 40-mph zone when he hit and killed 44-year-old Eli Anderson. Landeros apologized to the victim’s family when he learned his fate.

David Anderson, the victim’s father, told FOX31 and Channel 2 he was grateful to hear remorse from the former officer.

“For me personally, I appreciated it. I don’t want him to go to hell. I’m not going to petition God for future punishment,” he said. “I think it was a combination of bad judgment, lack of training to understand what he was doing. I couldn’t explain why he was driving at that speed.”

Officer driving over 100 mph before crash

Dash camera video from March 4 showed he was driving more than 100 mph when he crashed into Eli Anderson at East Bates Avenue and South Chambers Road. Police say Anderson was only traveling 18 mph.

“Luckily, Eli didn’t have his kids with him, his wife with him, no other family members with him. Who knows who he would have hit? He may have hit another family, a vehicle. It’s hard to say,” David Anderson said.

Landeros was headed to a call of a reported break-in but did not have his lights or sirens activated.

Eric Ross, public information officer for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, said the DA asked for an appropriate sentence, comparing other cases where other people have been charged with similar crimes, like criminal negligent homicide.

“One of the things we want to make clear here is that this case shows that we are willing to take these matters seriously and hold people accountable. Regardless if they have a badge or a gun, officers are not above the law,” Ross said.

David Anderson said the loss has been brutal for the family, but the sentencing on Monday gave them some resolution.

“The DA did a wonderful job bringing it in as well as they did. I think the sentence was fair,” he said. “I could have stood for it to be a little longer, but I understand he was a policeman. He doesn’t have a prior record or anything. I thought it was fair.”

Eli Anderson was remembered as a musician and avid reader who even wrote and published a few books. His family said he was also a good dad to his two children.