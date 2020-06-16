Former Aurora police officer sentenced for DUI in Castle Rock

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Joshua James Teeples, 32, a former Aurora police officer was sentenced in Douglas County Court last week to 18 months probation after pleading guilty to driving under the influence, failure to report an accident and careless driving.

Douglas County Judge Kolony Fields also ordered therapy, community service, court costs and fines.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson announced Teeples’ termination on June 15.

Teeples was arrested on August 27 around 4:34 p.m. after the report of a hit and run crash near Plum Creek Parkway and Interstate 25, according to the affidavit.

The probable cause statement from Castle Rock police states that a person reported to officers that the vehicle involved in the crash was a silver SUV driving westbound on Plum Creek Parkway. Officers were able to get to the location of the vehicle and noticed the license plate, which matched the description.