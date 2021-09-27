Former Aurora officer accused in Elijah McClain death no longer suing city leaders for his firing

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A lawsuit accusing Aurora city leaders of improperly firing a police officer after his involvement in a 2020 photo-texting scandal has been dismissed.

The suit, dismissed with prejudice last week, alleged that former officer Jason Rosenblatt had been denied his right to an independent review board prior to receiving discipline.

The Chief of Police, Vanessa Wilson, fired Rosenblatt in July 2020 for his involvement in a photo-texting incident in which other officers appeared to mock the carotid hold that police used to subdue Elijah McClain in 2019 before McClain died several days later.

Rosenblatt is currently facing manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges for his involvement in the altercation that preceded McClain’s death.