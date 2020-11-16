Former attorney of suspect charged in semi truck crash barred from practicing law

DENVER (KDVR) — Robert Corry, a lawyer who formerly represented a man charged in a deadly 2019 semi-truck crash on Interstate 70, was suspended for one year from practicing law, according to a court document.

William Lucero, the presiding disciplinary judge from the Colorado Supreme Court, issued the order on Nov. 13. The dates of suspension are Nov. 13, 2020 to Nov. 13, 2021.

In December 2019, 52-year-old Corry removed himself from representing Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the man charged in the fiery wreck that happened in April 2019. The crash killed four people.

Corry has been arrested multiple times, including three times in 2019 for suspicion of DUI.

In October 2019, during his third arrest since June 2019, Corry was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence, and he was cited for failing to report an accident, careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, according to the probable cause statement.

Before that, Corry was arrested in July 2019 after witnesses said he was waving a sword and threatening the public in the 800 block of North Acoma Street.

Prior to that arrest, Corry was arrested in June 2019 on domestic violence-related charges at Denver International Airport. During that incident, Corry was booked into Denver’s Downtown Detention Center on four counts: criminal mischief, aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree kidnapping and reckless endangerment.