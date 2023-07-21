DENVER (KDVR) — Robin Niceta, a former Arapahoe County social worker on trial for a false report of child abuse, is facing new charges after allegedly faking a brain tumor to avoid a criminal trial.

During Niceta’s trial in March, she filed documents claiming she had been diagnosed with a glioblastoma in her brain, making her incompetent to proceed with the trial.

The indictment says that Chief Deputy District Attorney Daniel Cohen looked further into the claims and called the doctor on the file named “Dr. C Marquez” at “New Mexico Oncology.” He spoke with someone claiming to be the doctor, but CDDA was unable to find a licensed doctor in New Mexico with that name. The Facebook page for the practice was created in January with no activity or information on employees.

After conferring with a Denver Health Medical Center doctor, Dr. Corral Steffey found that the medical records included typos and the MRI scans were identical to MRI images found on the internet. The indictment says Steffey determined that the scans themselves were illegitimate as the glioblastoma was an unlikely size and shape.

The indictment was released on July 21 charging Niceta with 10 counts including influencing a public servant, forgery, impersonation and evidence tampering. Her mother, Janice Dudley, is charged for claiming that she saw side effects of Niceta’s medical condition. Dudley is charged with four counts including attempting to influence a public servant, tampering with evidence and forgery.

Niceta was originally charged with filing a false report that Aurora Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky was abusing her child. She is now facing her previous charges along with the new indictment.