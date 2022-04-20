AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly has selected former Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates to lead the police department as interim chief following the firing of former Chief Vanessa Wilson.

Oates led the department from 2005 to 2014. During his tenure, he guided the department through the Aurora theater shooting and served as chief in Miami Beach until he retired in 2019.

According to a press release, Oates will play a role in selecting a permanent chief by the end of the year.

“I am honored and flattered to be asked to serve again. I love Aurora. It has given so much to me and my family over the years,” Oates said in a statement. “I want to help the men and women of the APD get through this critical period of reform. I also look forward to reconnecting with the wonderful Aurora community. We’ll all need to work together to ensure a smooth transition to the new chief.”

Oates will work with the department and community leaders remotely before he joins the staff in person by May 23.

Oates and Twombly will be addressing the new change during a news conference at 4:00 p.m. You can watch it live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.