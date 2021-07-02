Former American Legion employee to pay $158,000 in restitution for theft

Desiree Noechel, former bookkeeper to American Legion of Colorado. Courtesy: District Attorney of Denver.

DENVER (KDVR) — Former American Legion employee Desiree Noechel pleaded guilty to stealing from the American Legion of Colorado in Denver.

Noechel previously worked as a bookkeeper for the American Legion from May 2019 to June 2020. In October of last year, she was accused of embezzling over $142,000 by prosecutors.

The theft was discovered after Noechel resigned from her job. Her replacement and the Chief Administration Officer to the American Legion of Colorado discovered inconsistencies in records. A full audit was performed, and found Noechel had written checks to herself and a fake company called DCom Bookkeeping and Graphics.

“It is fitting that as our nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day, we are bringing justice to the American Legion of Colorado, the nation’s largest non-profit, wartime veteran service organization,” said District Attorney McCann.

Noechel must pay $158,000 in restitution for theft, and the interest and cost of the independent audit.