BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A former Adams County school teacher is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Christopher Sergeeff is accused of possessing child pornography between May 31, 2022, and Nov. 17, 2022.

Sergeeff was a former Admas County school teacher where he taught at The Studio School in Northglenn from 2019 to 2022, Quist Middle School in Thornton in 2019 and Stargate Charter School in Thornton from 2016 to 2018.

Sergeeff faces the following charges:

Sexual exploitation of a child

Invasion of privacy for sexual gratification

Sergeeff’s next court appearance is on Jan. 12, 2023.