JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Sonny Almanza, who is accused of shooting and killing Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Almanza, 31, was officially advised of the charges against him and First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King is expected to formally file charges next week.

The official charges Almanza is facing are:

First-degree murder of a peace officer

Attempt to commit murder in the first degree

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Child abuse (two counts)

Vakoff and another Arvada Police officer responded to a domestic disturbance call early Sunday morning when they came upon an agitated group of people in the street. When they tried to break it up, Almanza allegedly shot and killed Vakoff and shot another woman in the altercation.

Officers returned fire and Almanza was shot but suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The woman who was shot was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Vakoff was taken to Lutheran Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Almanza was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon and booked into Jefferson County Jail on the charges listed above. He’s being held without bond and a protection order has also been filed for the woman who was shot in the incident and two children.

Almanza’s next hearing is scheduled on Sept. 20 when the DA is expected to officially file charges and unseal the affidavit in the case.