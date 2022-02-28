DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Monday that a lawsuit has been filed against 15 manufacturers of firefighting foam containing toxic chemicals.

In the release, Weiser said the polyfluoroalkyl substances known as PFAS have caused damage and injuries to Colorado’s public health and natural resources.

The product widely used to fight some fires is called aqueous film forming foam, according to the release. The foam contains PFAS, which are also known as “forever chemicals” because they persist in the environment and accumulate in living organisms, including people, Weiser said.

“The companies responsible for making firefighting foam with toxic forever chemicals and selling it for use in our state long after they knew or should have known of the harmful nature of this foam have caused harm to our communities. Colorado now has forever chemicals in our soil and drinking water systems and people’s health is at risk. These companies knew that these chemicals posed significant threats to human health and the environment and nonetheless put Colorado at risk; it is important that they pay for the harm they caused,” said Weiser.

The manufacturers named in the lawsuit are:

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company FC, LLC

DowDuPont, Inc.

Corteva, Inc.

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

Tyco Fire Products, LP

Willfire HC, LL Chemguard, Inc.

National Foam, Inc.

Angus Fire Armour Corporation

Angus International Safety Group, Ltd.

Royal Chemical Company

Buckeye Fire Equipment Company

Fire Services Plus, Inc.

According to the complaint, sampling by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment has detected PFAS in water across the state, and in military facilities in Colorado Springs, the Suncor oil refinery, airports, and fire districts.