Hanging Lake closed for the ‘foreseeable future’ after major trail damage

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Forest Service will be holding a virtual meeting at 10 a.m. for media personnel to update the public on the status of Hanging Lake.

The highly recognizable ornament of Colorado’s wilderness sitting in the White River National Forest was not overtly damaged in the Grizzly Creek Fire last year, despite the blaze scorching 33,000-acres.

Hanging Lake is within the Grizzly Creek Fire line, this photo shows smoke and flames in the area on Aug. 14, 2020. (Credit: KDVR)

However due to drought and damage caused elsewhere in the park, the trail that gives you access to the lake remains closed to the public, but the meeting this morning should address the reopening timeline.

The media Zoom conference will be led by White River Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams, City of Glenwood Springs Manager Debra Figueroa, CDOT Deputy Chief Engineer Keith Stefanik, Ken Murphy from H20 and Colleen Coleman from the National Forest Foundation.

The current projected plan for Hanging Lake is reopening as soon as possible, but weather is set to potentially delay this goal.