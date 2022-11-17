DENVER (KDVR) – “Urgent” news out of the classic rock world on Wednesday revealed a certain English-American hit-dispensing rock group’s plans to give Denver a departing performance on what is looking like their last tour.

Multi-platinum hit maker Foreigner has announced plans to give fans a bittersweet “flesh wound” of sorts when the group ventures out in 2023 for what they’re calling the “Historic Farewell Tour,” and the list of goodbye shows includes a date with Denver’s Ball Arena on Aug. 16.

“The time has come. We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost eighteen years. We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way,” lead singer Kelly Hansen said of the victory lap of a tour.

(Credit: Eduardi Munoz Alvarez/AFP via Getty Images)

Those of you fortunate enough to have been in attendance for the group’s previous 2021 Red Rocks performance now have the opportunity to be “back where you belong,” among other 80s kids in a last chance of sorts to see the group responsible for timeless classics, like “Double Vision,” “Cold as Ice” and “Juke Box Hero,” one final time.

Tickets to this ode to 41 years of musical history-making will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 18 and will get you an opening performance from another 80s staple that you might have heard of, known as Loverboy.

So, if this announcement piques your interest, do yourself a nostalgia-driven favor and simply “say [to yourself] you will” be in attendance when Denver says farewell to one of rock history’s most prolific groups.

Again tickets hit the online LiveNation market on Friday, Nov. 18.