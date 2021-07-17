Force tops qualifying with quickest run in Bandimere history

by: Associated Press

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Matt Hagan takes part in Funny Car qualifying at the Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals drag races Friday, July 16, 2021, at :Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo. (Richard H Shute/NHRA via AP)

MORRISON, Colo. (AP) — Brittany Force had the quickest run in Bandimere Speedway history Saturday, rocketing to the No. 1 position in Top Fuel at the Dodge/SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals.

Force had a track-record run of 3.717 seconds at 326.00 mph in her third No. 1 qualifier of the year and 23rd overall. Matt Hagan topped the Funny Car field, and Matt Smith was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Defending series champion Hagan ran a 3.966 at 319.22 on Friday in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Smith had a 7.113 at 189.47 on an EBR to break the track speed record.

