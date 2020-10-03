For 7 weeks in 1955, President Eisenhower ran the country from a Colorado hospital

AURORA, Colo. — Every once in a while, history comes full circle. The nation watched on Friday as President Donald Trump stepped off Marine One to begin a hospital stay at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

It feels historic, but it isn’t unprecedented.

Sixty-five years ago, another president ran the country out of a hospital in the Denver metro area.

President Dwight Eisenhower suffered a heart attack in 1955 while staying at the first lady’s childhood home on Lafayette Street in Denver.

“His wife Mamie was a native of Denver,” said John Lewis, a Colorado historian.

Eisenhower was taken to Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Aurora where he ran the country for seven weeks. His staff worked out of the auditorium.

“The entire eighth floor was taken over for treating President Eisenhower,” Lewis said.

However, he spent most of his time in his hospital room, which still looks almost exactly like it did in 1955.

“I think there’s probably nothing like that room anywhere. All of these historic events took place right in that one little room,” said Lewis.

The room was restored in 2002 and is now a museum that few Coloradans even know exists.

“There are people who work here who don’t even know the room is here,” said Lewis.

According to accounts of Eisenhower’s stay at the hospital, he wasn’t always the easiest patient to deal with.

“They didn’t have the best patient in the world. Ike wasn’t a patient person. He knew he had a heart attack and had to rest, but he had a country to run, and they often had to get him to settle down and didn’t want him to read things,” Lewis said.

Only time will tell how Trump handles his time in convalescence, but we have been here as a nation before, and it happened here in Colorado.