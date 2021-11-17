Foothills Animal Shelter provides free dog vaccinations on Saturday

Peanut is available at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley (Credit: Keely Sugden)

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – The Foothills Animal Shelter is providing free dog vaccinations on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The walk-up clinic will be held at the community clubhouse of the Sheridan mobile home park, 5305 Sheridan Blvd. in Arvada.

DAPPv Canine vaccine. Canine distemper and parvo vaccines will be offered free of charge through the Petco Love initiative. Low-cost rabies and Bordetella will be available for $20, Jefferson County pet licensing for $20 and microchip ID implants for $35.

A Petco Love vaccination initiative is providing 1 million free pet vaccines to animal welfare partners, including Foothills Animal Shelter.

“The wellness of our community pets is extremely important to Foothills Animal Shelter,” said Jon Rogge, Director of Veterinary Services at Foothills Animal Shelter. “Thanks to Petco Love we can offer these vaccines free of charge, keeping owned dogs healthy and in their homes, right where they belong.”

About 30% of pets do not receive preventative care. Parvovirus and distemper can be deadly in dogs and are preventable with simple vaccines, according to Foothills Animal Shelter.

“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented. It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, and hindering saving pet lives,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President. “By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these life-saving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”