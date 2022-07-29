A Shelter Dog Is Looking Through It’s Fenced Enclosure With A Longing Look On It’s Face (Getty)

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – Anyone interested in bringing a new pet into their family may want to consider an offer from an animal shelter out in Golden that’s offering a discount on pet adoptions.

The Foothills Animal Shelter, located at 580 McIntyre Street, is currently holding a promotion that started Friday and is running until Sunday, July 31, in an effort to find homes for the animals it is caring for.

“A new best friend is the perfect way to brighten your weekend and we have plenty of great cats, dogs and small pets waiting to meet their new families,” marketing and community engagement manager with the shelter Joan Thielen, said.

The promotion, named Find Your Sunshine, offers those who come in to adopt during this timeframe a 50% reduction on all adoption fees.

The adoption process to bring one of the cats and dogs home from the Foothills Animal Shelter includes:

Neuter or spay surgery

ID microchipping

A bag of Purina Pro Plan food

30 days of free pet insurance

Age-appropriate vaccinations, which include rabies

A free voucher for a veterinary visit

You can check out the over 100 animals up for adoption on the shelter’s website. Or if you have more specific questions in regards to pet adoption, you can contact Joan Thielen by calling 720-352-8075.

Remember, like most shelters, they work on a first-come-first-served basis, so be sure to move fast if you’ve found a pet you simply cannot live without on their page.