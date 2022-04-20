GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County’s only full-service animal shelter is struggling to make its spring fundraising goal.

With only $55,000 raised of their $130,000 goal, the shelter is looking to raise more funds with 25% of the animals in need of urgent veterinary treatment.

One of the shelter’s animals, Pilsbury, is a 6-month-old feline that has undergone several surgeries after being found in a parking lot with a fractured pelvis and broken left and right hip.

A shelter veterinarian, who is caring for him said that he “has a very calm disposition and has been a cooperative patient for all his operative care. He loves to play, it’s great to see him getting stronger and stronger every day.”

“Pillsbury’s story is just one of many, and we count on our generous community to continue providing

lifesaving resources to animals,” Amanda Plank, director of development and community engagement said. “Your gift to Foothills means so much to the thousands of animals who enter our Shelter

each year, our work would not be possible without your help.

The shelter relies on donations to help animals in need and never turns away any that is brought into it. If you would like to help, you can donate on the shelter’s website.