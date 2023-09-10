DENVER (KDVR) – The beginning of football season signals an anticipated boost in business revenue in Colorado.

The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce reports fans are estimated to spend nearly 40 million dollars at this weekend’s University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes and Denver Broncos games.

Tony Fleith has owned the Li’l Devils Bar for nearly 11 years. He told FOX31 the outlook for increased profits over the coming months is positive.

“Everything’s kind of catching up in the industry and there’s a few things but overall it’s been great,” Fleith said.

Fleith said he has noticed less of the supply chain issues that occurred in 2022, affecting food and kitchen equipment.

The crowds are a welcome sight for employee Shelley Camstra.

“It is so amazing to have all of these people here,” Camstra said.

Football season is also expected to boost profits at area marijuana dispensaries.

“We see a 15 to 20 percent pop you know around football season,” Trent Moor of Peak Dispensary said.

Extra costs include security upgrades as dispensary thefts are on the rise. Peak Dispensary was robbed in August.

“We don’t keep a lot of stuff out, we’ve got bars on everything, we reinforce both of our doors with five-point locking systems,” said Moore.

Many employees who work on weekends at bars and restaurants told FOX31 they look forward to extra income from tips but there’s another reason they anticipate football season.

“It is just camaraderie and like everybody cheering together,” Camstra said.