DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. Whether you want to check out the travel and adventure show, take a food and wine tour or check out some free live music, there is something for everyone.
Weather-wise, temperatures will warm into the 50s on Saturday and Sunday. There will be a few clouds across the Front Range on Sunday with snow pushing into the mountains.
Things to do this weekend
Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:
- Denver Travel & Adventure Show– Saturday
- Rocky Mountain Horse Expo– Friday-Sunday – Denver
- Mile High Skate Fest– Saturday
- Barks, Bourbon, and Brews Benefiting Foothills Animal Shelter – Saturday – Lakewood
- The Golden Hayride Wine & Foodie Tour – Saturday – Golden
- Americana Circus– Saturday – Englewood
- Jazz Roots – Five Points Free Live Music – Saturday – Denver
- Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery– Saturday – Denver
- Free Parkview Fine Arts Festival – Saturday – Aurora
- Denver Gem and Mineral Guild Gem and Mineral Show – Friday-Sunday – Golden
