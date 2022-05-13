DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.

From a food truck festival to a silent disco and more, there’s something for everyone.

Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:

  1. Gaylord Street Outdoor Music Festival– Denver- May 14
  2. StarFest– Denver- May 13-15
  3. Florence Merchants’ Car Show– Florence- May 15
  4. Boulder Bach Festival– May 15
  5. Silent Disco and Food Truck Rally– Manitou Springs- May 14
  6. Swap Meet– Bandimere Speedway-May 14
  7. Brews & Shoes Festival– Palisade- May 14
  8. Jurassic World Exhibition– through Sept. 5
  9. Montrose Home Expo- May 13-15
  10. Olde Town Arvada’s 2022 Second Saturdays– May 14

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.