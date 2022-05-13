DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From a food truck festival to a silent disco and more, there’s something for everyone.
Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:
- Gaylord Street Outdoor Music Festival– Denver- May 14
- StarFest– Denver- May 13-15
- Florence Merchants’ Car Show– Florence- May 15
- Boulder Bach Festival– May 15
- Silent Disco and Food Truck Rally– Manitou Springs- May 14
- Swap Meet– Bandimere Speedway-May 14
- Brews & Shoes Festival– Palisade- May 14
- Jurassic World Exhibition– through Sept. 5
- Montrose Home Expo- May 13-15
- Olde Town Arvada’s 2022 Second Saturdays– May 14
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.