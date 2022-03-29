DENVER (KDVR) — Following the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the rock band announced it will be canceling its 2022 North America tour which would have included a stop at Empower Field at Mile High this summer.

Hawkins had 10 substances in his system when he was found dead in a Bogota hotel room Friday, according to a preliminary report from the Colombia Attorney General’s Office.

The band posted on Twitter, confirming the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates “in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins.”

Hawkins was Foo Fighters’ drummer for 25 of the band’s 28 years of existence, taking over for original drummer William Goldsmith in 1997.

He also occasionally took the mic as lead singer, including on songs “Cold Day in the Sun” and “Sunday Rain,” according to Rolling Stone.