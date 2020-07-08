Following police accountability law, Greenwood Village approves resolution protecting officers from liability

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greenwood Village City Council on Monday approved a resolution aimed at protecting police officers from personal financial liability if they are accused of misconduct, such as excessive force.

The City Council’s decision comes after the signing of the Law Enforcement Integrity Act (SB20-2017). The new law aims to increase police accountability in Colorado. Notably, it ends qualified immunity, allowing law enforcement officers to be personally sued for alleged misconduct.

Under the resolution, police officers in the southern Denver suburb would be protected if they were sued.

“The Greenwood Village City Council resolves to in all cases defend any police officer in

any suit or proceeding brought under SB 20-217 and pay or indemnify its police officers

against all expenses, court costs, including expert fees, court fees, attorney fees,

judgments, fines and amounts paid in settlement or satisfaction of judgment actually

incurred by them in connection with such action, suit or proceeding,” the resolution reads, in part.

The full resolution can be read on the Greenwood Village website.