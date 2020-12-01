Follow-up report on clergy sex abuse uncovers additional 46 claims of abuse in Denver and Pueblo dioceses

DENVER (KDVR) — An additional 46 people who were sexually abused by Catholic priests have come forward with substantiated claims of abuse since the Colorado Attorney General’s Office released its first report on clergy sex abuse last fall, according to a follow-up report released Tuesday.

Five of the newly identified priests served in the Denver Archdiocese. They are Father Kenneth Funk, Father Daniel Kelleher, Father James Moreno, Father Gregory Smith, and Father Charles Woodrich, who is also known as “Father Woody” in the community.

Father Woody was the pastor of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and was responsible for kicking off a yearly tradition of welcoming the homeless into the church. The event is known as Father Woody’s Christmas Party.

Four of the newly identified priests served in the Pueblo Diocese. They are Monsignor Marvin Kapushion, Father Duane Repola, Father Carlos Trujillo, and Father Joseph Walsh.

Twenty-three of the children in the report were sexually abused by 13 diocesan priests serving in the Denver Archdiocese. Twenty-three of the children in the report were sexually abused by 12 diocesan priests serving in the Pueblo Diocese.

All 46 newly substantiated child sex abuse incidents occurred between 1951 and 1999. Three-quarters of them occurred during the 1960s and 1970s.

Only 1 of those 46 incidents was not reported to law enforcement even though required by Colorado law when the victim first came forward in 2006.

16 of the 46 newly reported victims were abused after the relevant diocese was already on notice that the priest was a child sex abuser.