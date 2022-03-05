GENESEE, Colo. (KDVR) — Road conditions were foggy and wet Saturday morning heading west into the mountains and visibility was quite low on Interstate 70.

It was the most recent obstacle for drivers heading west, ahead of wintry weather making its way to the area this weekend.

Road conditions were such that driving with your headlights on in the day was the safest option on the interstate.

Patrick O’Day, who lives in Genesee, said he’s seen the worst of it on the roads when conditions are as they’re expected to be this weekend.

“This becomes a junkyard pile-up of cars that come down from Genessee and just get into really horrible road conditions and they pile up,” O’Day said. “Take it easy, you know this is going to be a big travel day.”

Snow and ice are expected to be on the roads later this weekend for your commute back to the city.

Parts of I-70 in the mountains are already under winter weather conditions. With the precipitation that fell and continues falling Saturday, and temps dipping overnight, roads will most likely be icy and slick Sunday morning.