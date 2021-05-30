Flyovers: Colorado National Guard Memorial Day event to honor fallen heroes

Four F-16s from the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, fly over Longmont, Colorado on the 4th of July in celebration of our nation’s 234th birthday. (photo courtesy of Colorado National Guard)

BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado National Guard will flyover Parker Cemetery, Grand Junction, and Silverton between 10 a.m. and noon on Monday.

The Memorial Day event is to honor service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom. The F-16 Fighting Falcons supporting the flyovers are from the Colorado Air National Guard 140th Wing.

“The Airmen of the COANG are honored to take part in Memorial Day events all across the state,” 140th Wing Commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Fesler. “As you hear the roar of freedom rip across the Colorado skies this weekend, I ask that you take a moment to remember the men and women who courageously gave their lives in service to our country. Remember their names, remember their stories, and most of all remember their sacrifices.”

Spectators can expect the flyover in Parker at 10 a.m., then Grand Junction at 10:40 a.m. and Silverton at 11:05 a.m.

The U.S. Air Force may approve additional locations for flyovers.