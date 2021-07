GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Nine months after the East Troublesome Fire burned 193,812 acres in Grand County, flowers are starting to pop up in Grand Lake.

The fire started on Oct. 14 northeast of Kremmling.

It was fully contained on Dec. 2, but not before becoming the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history after the Cameron Peak Fire.

FOX31/Channel 2 viewer John Williams shared these new photographs of flowers and vegetation blooming on the burn scar formed by the East Troublesome Fire.