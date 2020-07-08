Florissant Pharmacist arrested for allegedly luring women on dating site, drugging them and sexually assaulting them

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KDVR) — Teller County Detectives arrested a man for allegedly luring women on a dating website, drugging them and sexually assaulted them.

Authorities say they received information there was a sexual assault victim at a hospital in Colorado Springs on June 18.

The female victim told authorities that she met the suspect, Brent Stein, on a dating website and that the suspect had made promises to heal her medical conditions and that he was a pharmacist with Mountain Key Pharmacy in Florissant, CO. Over the course of a few days, Stein lured the woman from Indiana to his residence in Florissant. according to a release from Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said that during the victim’s stay at Stein’s residence, she claims she was given un-prescribed medication by Stein which resulted in her being incapacitated. The victim was sexually assaulted multiple times by Stein. Although Stein was a licensed pharmacist at the time, he was not legally authorized to prescribe any medication.

Stein’s pharmacy license was suspended on July 2, according to the sheriff’s office.

After investigating further, the sheriff’s office said that other victims have come forward to report unwanted sexual conduct by Stein.

Stein has been arrested on three counts of sexual assault. He has since bonded out of the Teller County Detention Facility.

Detectives believe there might be other victims.

If you know anything about this case or may be an additional victim to come forward. If you or someone you know has any information, please call Detective Bisset at 719-304-5756.