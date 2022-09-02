Staff work to safely extract the vehicle from a location 500 feet below Trail Ridge Road on Sept. 2, 2022. (Courtesy: Rocky Mountain National Park)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — A 54-year-old man from Florida was rescued after his SUV went off the side of Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park Thursday.

First responders were notified before 9 p.m. by another park visitor that they saw an SUV off Trail Ridge Road.

With assistance from park staff and the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, the man was walked up from where his vehicle went off the road near the Gore Range Overlook, about 500 feet down a steep slope.

He was taken out of the park to a hospital by the Estes Park Health ambulance, but his condition was not provided.

park officials closed the road for two hours while the man was rescued and another four hours Friday morning while his vehicle was being recovered.