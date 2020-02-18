Florida man banned for life from hunting in Colorado for poaching mule deer, pronghorn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Two Florida hunters who illegally killed mule deer and pronghorn in Colorado in 2018 received punishment from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission.

CPW said Timoth C. Draper, 33, of Bunnell, Florida, received a 20-year suspension from hunting in Colorado after he pleaded guilty in 2018 in Lincoln County Court to a misdemeanor charge of illegal possession of three or more big game animals.

Draper was also sentenced to 2 years of probation and had to forfeit all weapons and equipment used in the poaching incident. He also had to pay a $2,100 game penalty.

Lawrence Cowart, 30, of Bunnell, Florida, received a lifetime hunting ban in Colorado for his role in the poaching incident. He pleaded guilty to willful destruction of wildlife in 2018.

CPW said Cowart was sentenced to three years probation and had to forfeit firearms and equipment used in his crime. He paid $2,440 in fines and court costs. Draper and Cowart also surrendered the trophy heads of the illegally harvested deer and pronghorn, according to CPW.

Cowart and Draper entered guilty pleas in 2018 for participating in a poaching operation that claimed three mule deer and six pronghorn in Elbert and Lincoln counties.

CPW said the poaching case was investigated after a tip was called in anonymously to Colorado’s Operation Game Thief Hotline. You can report a tip anonymously by calling 1-877-265-6648.