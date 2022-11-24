PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found over 950 marijuana plants and around 10 pounds of dried marijuana product at a property on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said someone reported the marijuana grow operation near Galbreth Road and Bergemann Road.

When detectives arrived at the home, they spoke to a man identified as Lazaro Piloto-Gomez.

Piloto-Gomez told detectives he had more than 12 marijuana plants on the property, the sheriff’s office said.

Colorado only allows 12 marijuana plants per household.

After getting a search warrant, detectives found a large outbuilding that was converted into two grow rooms. In the rooms they found 939 marijuana plants and around 10 pounds of dried marijuana product in bags.

Another 20 marijuana plants were found in a smaller detached garage on the property.

Detectives said they also found equipment and supplies typically used for packaging and distributing marijuana.

Piloto-Gomez, 57, from Florida, was arrested for cultivation manufacturing of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The home and outbuildings were condemned due to the major alterations made to the electrical system, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation into the operation is underway.