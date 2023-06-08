DENVER (KDVR) — A family-owned business in the Park Hill neighborhood is on the verge of closing its doors after being hit by vandals multiple times in the past year.

The window at family-owned and operated florist Unique Arrangements has been broken three times, all within this year. As a small business, they’ve exhausted every effort, from cleaning out their personal savings to seeking assistance from banks, all to be met with closed doors and more broken windows.

Owner Kenya Johnson is heartbroken by the repeated incidents and just wants to be a staple in her community long-term.

“This is my safe haven. This is where anybody’s welcome to come in the community, just come in here and take a day. It’s nice in here and serene, and I am trying to give back to my community,” she said.

Surveillance video shows vandal at floral shop

In the surveillance video from the latest incident, two women are seen coming from the back of the building and walking past the store. Then one of the women enters the frame again, and she instantly hits the window with a red bag and runs off.

Johnson is not sure why she’s being targeted.

“I don’t know what they were trying to do. It looked like the first couple of times some kids were trying to vandalize the place, but this time, you actually see somebody hit the window,” Johnson said.

Johnson does have insurance. But with this happening so often, it’s becoming more of a burden, because her insurance cost is rising with more claims. This time around, she’s decided to raise the money to fix the window on her own dime.

She plans on getting an acrylic window that’s harder to break.

How you can help this business

The cost of repairs, coupled with the loss of business during repair time, has put the floral shop at risk of closing.

“Window after window, that’s like a thousand-plus dollars, so it starts cutting into my budget and it’s just hard. And my landlord went up on my rent, so that’s something I have to think about,” Johnson said.

After that, they’ll have to replace the signage as well, adding to the cost.

If you would like to help out Unique Arrangements, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.

They also say anyone who visits Unique Arrangements this month will receive 20% off their order when they mention KDVR and this story.