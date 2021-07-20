Latest updates: Floods prompt mandatory evacuations along Highway 14 in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Mandatory evacuations were underway along Colorado state Highway 14 because of “immediate and imminent danger” caused by flash floods.

The evacuations for residents and businesses were in place in the area of Colorado state Highway 14 from Rustic to Ted’s Place at Highway 14 and U.S. 287.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office issued the mandatory evacuation alert about 7:45 p.m.

Colorado State Patrol urged people to seek higher ground and avoid the area.

Road closures

Highway 14 was closed between Bockman Road and Pingree Road through Poudre Canyon and Cameron Pass because of excessive floods, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Evacuation site

The American Red Cross of Northern Colorado was setting up an evacuation site at Cache La Poudre Middle School, 3315 W. County Rd. 54G, LaPorte.

Power outages

Poudre Valley REA said mudslides downed multiple miles of electric lines. There was no estimated time for restoration, they tweeted at 7:48 p.m.

For more information

The Larimer County Sheriff opened a Joint Information Center to help support the flooding incident in Poudre Canyon.

The information line is 970-980-2500.

This is a developing story. FOX31/Channel 2 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates.