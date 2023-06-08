DENVER (KDVR) — Residents in Lyons were warned Thursday to prepare to evacuate because of possible floods within the next 72 hours.

Overnight, St. Vrain Creek reached a flow rate just below the threshold for likely flooding, according to the town of Lyons. People in the areas shaded pink in the map below are at risk and should be prepared to evacuate:

People in these areas were also urged to secure any temporary furniture and outdoor items “so they do not become debris in the water.”

The creek reached a flow rate of 1,080 cubic feet per second overnight, and flooding becomes more likely in Lyons when it reaches 1,200 cubic feet per second, according to the town.

Residents can monitor flows here.

What’s causing possible floods in Lyons?

“Many factors contribute to this number including snow runoff, discharge from Button Rock Reservoir and localized rain/storm events,” the town explained in a message to residents.

Colorado is already seeing above-average snowmelt, and weeks of rain along the Front Range have added to the saturation. Button Rock Reservoir is also full.

Residents are advised to sign up for emergency alert notifications at bocoalert.org.

Lyons offered these ways to prepare:

Generally, the water levels peak in the overnight hours.

Residents should be prepared with essentials such as water, food, flashlights and charged cell phones.

Avoid standing water, as it may be contaminated.

Avoid moving water, as little as 6 inches of water can knock you off your feet and 18 inches can float a car.

Pay attention to flash flood warnings.

Move to higher ground. This could be either a higher elevation location or a higher floor in your building.