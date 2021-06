Flooding near 51st and Independence in Arvada

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says drivers are experiencing heavy delays on I-70 near the Kipling Street in the Wheat Ridge area due to standing water in that area.

I-70 EB/WB: Traffic delays in area at Exit 267 – CO 391; Kipling St. Heavy standing water east of Kipling, use caution and slower speed. https://t.co/CzyNxeZvD4 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 26, 2021

Meanwhile there are also reports of flooding near the area of 51st and Independence in Arvada.

