DENVER (KDVR) — Flooding was reported at Rocky Mountain Arsenal Friday morning, adding to the road closures due to rain in the Denver area.

Heavy rains continued Friday morning during a days-long storm that impacted drivers with flooded roads around the city.

Water levels at First Creek were “extremely high and flowing fast” on the north side of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, according to officials at RMA.

Wildlife Drive was closed due to flood waters flowing over the road and posing a danger to drivers in the area.

Here’s a look at photos of the flooding from RMA:

Flooding was also impacting drivers near Thornton as multiple roads were closed in the area.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said the rain is expected to continue throughout the morning on Friday.

