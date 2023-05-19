DENVER (KDVR) — The Cherry Creek School District says Campus Middle School will be closed on Friday due to a power outage caused by flooding.

The school said it doesn’t believe the power can be restored until the weekend.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your partnership in efforts to keep our students and staff safe,” the school shared on its website.

The school district said the school can’t safely operate with power out in most of the building.

The Pinpoint Weather team said more rain is possible on Friday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s.