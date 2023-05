GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Department of Transportation have reported flooding in the area of Hanging Lake.

Around 5:16 p.m. CDOT reported flooding on Interstate 70 at Exit 125, the exit for Hanging Lake and the Hanging Lake rest area.

GCSO also reported flooding at the half-mile mark of County Road 127, saying a bridge is flooded in this area.