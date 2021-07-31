Flooding impacts water supply from Colorado River, conservation order in effect

GLENWOOD/HOT SULFUR SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Water usage has been restricted for residents in Glenwood Springs and Hot Sulphur Springs through Monday due to issues with the supply from the Colorado River.
The City of Glenwood Springs issued a stop to outdoor water usage and a cease of sprinkler system usage until 8 a.m. Monday.
Hot Sulphur Springs Public Works Department told residents not to use tap water unless absolutely necessary due to “turbidity” in the Colorado River. The supply has been shut off and the tank cannot be refilled.
Flash flooding caused multiple mudslides and overflow of the Colorado River through Glenwood Canyon and areas around the Grizzly Creek burn scar beginning on Thursday.
Interstate 70 was shut down after more than a hundred travelers were stranded on the highway in the mud and debris.
Officials said conservation of water in the next 48 hours in the area is crucial.