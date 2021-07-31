Flooding impacts water supply from Colorado River, conservation order in effect

GLENWOOD/HOT SULFUR SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Water usage has been restricted for residents in Glenwood Springs and Hot Sulphur Springs through Monday due to issues with the supply from the Colorado River.

The City of Glenwood Springs issued a stop to outdoor water usage and a cease of sprinkler system usage until 8 a.m. Monday.

NO LAWN WATERING or outdoor water usage restriction implemented until Monday at 8 AM for Glenwood Springs. Turn off outdoor water sprinklers. https://t.co/fnSGWMjyv8 pic.twitter.com/4LOnPsAMDr — Glenwood Springs (@CityofGWS) August 1, 2021

Hot Sulphur Springs Public Works Department told residents not to use tap water unless absolutely necessary due to “turbidity” in the Colorado River. The supply has been shut off and the tank cannot be refilled.

Be aware. HSS Public Works Dept. is notifying residents to stop all tap H20 usage that is not essential. The town shut off the intake plant b/c of turbidity in the CO River. Meaning refilling the H2O storage take has stopped. Conservation of H20 supply is vital for the next 48hrs — Grand County Office of Emergency Management (@GrandCountyOEM) August 1, 2021

Flash flooding caused multiple mudslides and overflow of the Colorado River through Glenwood Canyon and areas around the Grizzly Creek burn scar beginning on Thursday.

Interstate 70 was shut down after more than a hundred travelers were stranded on the highway in the mud and debris.

Officials said conservation of water in the next 48 hours in the area is crucial.