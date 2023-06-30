(KDVR) — One person was killed and several more were rescued after driving past barricades and onto a washed-out road Friday near Roggen.

Drivers are advised to heed the barricades at eastbound WCR 71 and WCR 16.

“Because although the road appears to be clear just beyond the barricades, within a mile after the barricades the road is washed out,” and people have been swept away, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

6 people, 5 dogs rescued from washed-out-road

The flood is at Weld County roads 73 and 16. Deputies responded there around 9 a.m. Friday after someone reported a floating car with someone inside, according to the sheriff’s office. The car had gotten swept away by floodwater after the driver went around the barricade.

“The occupant of the car was pulled out of the water by witnesses on the scene, life-saving measures were administered, but the occupant of the car did not survive,” the sheriff’s office said.

A submerged vehicle at Weld County roads 73 and 16 near Roggen (Credit: Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

They said a Keenesburg officer who responded to the floating car also was swept away in their vehicle, but escaped and was uninjured.

Deputies who responded next were unable to man the barricades because more people kept driving around them and needed rescue, the sheriff’s office said: “Today, there have been six vehicles go into the flood waters, six human rescues, and five K9 rescues performed by deputies.”

A deputy is stationed just past the barricade to prevent them from going into the water. The sheriff’s office is also requesting hard barriers from the Colorado Department of Transportation to further enforce the road closure.

“We ask drivers to please stay out of this area, and to obey traffic barricades because they are there for their safety!” the sheriff’s office said.