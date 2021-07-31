Flood threat lingers in Larimer County, voluntary evacuations in place

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Voluntary evacuations remained in place for portions of Larimer County Saturday night as concerns for flash flooding linger.

A portion of County Road 44H west of Country Road 27 was closed to non-residents, after rushing water damaged the road and left debris behind.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday they found no major structural damage to homes and there were no reported deaths or missing persons associated with the floods.

Just outside the voluntary evacuation zone, some neighbors were keeping a close eye on the rising water.

“It does come on slow but it keeps coming. It just filled up this whole area,” said Karen England.

England and her husband have lived along County Road 27 for nearly 40 years and are used to sudden weather changes. Their property is surrounded by Buckhorn Creek on all sides, with several bridges leading to their house.

“It’s good to have a go-bag ready to go. But I don’t know which way we’d go if it comes to us having to leave,” said England.

She says the creek spilled over its banks and onto their property Friday night, but didn’t damage any structures.

“We did put sandbags in a strategic location to try to keep it from coming too close to the house and it got kind of close up there,” said England.

England says they’ve only evacuated twice in nearly four decades; for the Cameron Peak Fire and for floods in 2013. She says that was the last time they saw water this high around their property.