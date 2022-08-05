LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — “Significant flash flooding” is impacting the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar in Larimer County.

Water surges and debris of 2-3 feet were reported along Buckhorn Creek, with areas downstream toward Masonville to be impacted, according to the National Weather Service.

“Numerous washouts” were reported along County Road 44H from Ballard Road to mile marker 30, the NWS said at 4:18 p.m. The area is about 3 miles east of Pennock Pass.

See a map of the affected area in the NWS tweet below.

