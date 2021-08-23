Flood protocols in place for Glenwood Canyon, minor traffic delays expected as work continues

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews hauled 228 loads of debris out of Glenwood Canyon as Interstate 70 repairs continued with clear skies and dry conditions over the weekend.

Xcel Energy and Holy Cross Energy will be conducting flight operations which is expected to cause traffic delays as holds will be required for safe transportation.

Dry conditions are expected for most of the week with Thursday being the highest chance for rain.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has implemented flash flood watch and warning protocols which include staging maintenance crews at closure points to quickly close the highway. In a watch, one lane eastbound will be closed facilitating the full closure for when a warning is issued.