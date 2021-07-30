Flood advisories issued for some counties along Front Range

FRONT RANGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for eastern Boulder, southwestern Weld, eastern Douglas and northwest Elbert counties and an urban and small stream flood advisory for west central Adams County and southwest Denver County.

Lafayette, Louisville, Erie, Firestone Frederick, Dacono and Mead are included in the advisory area for Boulder and Weld counties. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for far eastern Boulder and southwest Weld County until 7:00 PM MDT. This includes Lafayette, Louisville, Erie, Firestone, Frederick, Dacono and Mead. #cowx pic.twitter.com/I9ssixz3PK — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 31, 2021

Denver, southwest Thornton, eastern Arvada, southeast Westminster, southwest Commerce City, Northglenn, northern Englewood and Federal Heights are included in the advisory in effect until 7:30 in Adams and Denver counties.

Urban & Small Stream Flood Advisory is in effect for west central Adams County & southwest Denver County including Denver, southwest Thornton, eastern Arvada, southeast Westminster, southwest Commerce City, Northglenn, northern Englewood & Federal Heights until 730 pm MDT. #cowx pic.twitter.com/t24lFxHqZN — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 31, 2021

FOX31’s Ashley Michels recorded a few seconds of some large raindrops and tiny hail in Englewood:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.