WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Drivers trying to go west along Interstate 70 in the Wheat Ridge area will need to find an alternate route Monday, as crews work on a flipped cement mixer that’s blocking the highway.

It happened near I-70 and 32nd Avenue. Wheat Ridge Police said a cement mixer blew a tire and overturned. The driver is okay, according to police.

Overturned cement truck shuts down westbound I-70 in Wheat Ridge (Photo credit: What Ridge Police)

Police said the cleanup will take some time and traffic is being diverted to Highway 58 as a detour. FOX31 will update this story as more details become available.