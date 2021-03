Glowing tents of DIA at sunrise. Denver International Airport well known for peaked roof. Design of roof is reflecting snow-capped mountains.

DENVER (KDVR) — Flights in and out of Denver International Airport may experience delays because of wind, the FAA warned on Monday.

Some arriving flights may be delayed an average of one hour and 32 minutes. Departing flights may also be affected.

Flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul are delayed approximately 18 minutes.

Please check with your airline to determine the status of a flight.