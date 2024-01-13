DENVER (KDVR) — Over 100 flights were canceled and nearly 400 were delayed at Denver International Airport on Saturday as winter weather moved through the area.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday are all Pinpoint Weather Alert Days, with temperatures not expected to climb above freezing until Tuesday.

As of 12:30 p.m., there were 133 canceled flights out of DIA, with 3 carriers seeing the most impact, according to FlightAware:

United Airlines – 61 canceled flights

– 61 canceled flights SkyWest Airlines — 36 canceled flights

— 36 canceled flights Southwest Airlines – 28 canceled flights

Flights to and from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana saw the largest number of canceled flights, with 12.

Other airports impacted included Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, with 10 flights to and from it canceled and Chicago O’Hare International Airport, with four flights to and from it canceled.

There were 381 delays as of 12:30 p.m. Southwest and United saw the bulk of the flight delays, with 147 and 124 respectively. SkyWest also saw 48 flight delays.

The specific reasons for each of the flight cancelations were not known. However, the winter weather was likely a major factor, as well as the continued grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 planes.

Alaska Airlines did not have any canceled flights at DIA on Saturday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, planes leaving DIA were being sprayed with deicing fluid to remove snow and ice.