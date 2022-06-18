DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Colo. (KDVR) — There is nothing worse than having a flight be delayed or canceled while out at Denver International Airport.

While you pass the time waiting for your flight, you find yourself wandering the terminals. You begin to stare at the strange murals and take a deep dive into all the DIA conspiracies, but that can only be entertaining for so long.

Now, passengers can play a free game of mini-golf.

There is always time for a round of golf at DIA. Passengers and community members can play a round of 10-holes on the 82,000-square-foot plaza.

The mini-golf course surrounds the airport’s Park on the Plaza, which now features native Colorado trees and plants as well as lounge seating and cornhole.

The course is only around for the summer and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The course will be open until July 17.

To participate in a day on the green, golfers can visit the DEN Clubhouse at the plaza and pick up their putter, golf ball and scorecard.

If you think a mini-golf course at the airport would be easy, think again. According to the airport, the custom course includes many challenging holes and obstacles.

Are you ready to tee up before takeoff?