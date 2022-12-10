DENVER (KDVR) — Dozens of cars filled with toys drove up to unload outside of Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children on Saturday.

“It gives them a really good boost,” Kara Hellums, a child life specialist at RMHC said.

A fleet of Ferraris from Ferrari of Denver filled with toys for patients drove in to drop off the toys. There were hundreds of toys brought into the hospital with the help of staff and volunteers.

“The chief medical officer for the RMHC called and said we need some help,” Ferrari of Denver’s Director of Marketing Steven Wiskow said.

This is the 14th year RMHC and the luxury car dealership have collaborated along with the Morgan Adam’s Foundation, collecting toys as part of the annual toy drive.

“You get the smile and the sense that it is still Christmas,” Hellums said.

The toys were then placed in a makeshift toy store area in the hospital for patients to come and shop not only for themselves but for their parents and loved ones.

“They are the hero at Christmas time,” Wiskow said.

If you’d like to get involved for next year contact RMHC.