FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — The city council in Golden is expected to vote Tuesday on a proposal to ban flavored nicotine products.

The ordinance is up for a second vote at the council’s regular meeting. If approved, it would apply to all flavored nicotine or tobacco products, including vapes, cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos.

“Perhaps most importantly, the community impact would align with the stated goals of preventing youth from starting use, reducing tobacco-related health disparities and increasing support for users interested in cessation or quitting,” reads a memo to the mayor and council from City Manager Scott Vargo.

The proposal is getting pushback from some retailers. Some will host a news conference before the council meeting to express their opposition.

“A ban would not only be financially devasting to independent convenience store owners, but it would also be ineffective, as many stores have competitors located a short distance outside city limits,” the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association and Convenience Store Association said in a news release.

The opposition news conference is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Valero One Stop.

The city council will hold an executive session on an unrelated matter at 6 p.m. Regular council business is expected to begin at 6:45 p.m.

Flavored nicotine bans gain traction

Some places in Colorado already have flavored nicotine bans in place, but efforts to ban it for more of the population have been unsuccessful.

In 2021, the Denver City Council approved a flavored tobacco ban, but former Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed it. And last year, a statewide ban died in a Senate committee. Gov. Jared Polis opposed the measure.

A nationwide proposal to ban menthol and flavors in cigarettes and cigars is still pending with the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has said it’s committed to finalizing the rule sometime in 2023.